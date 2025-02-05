ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Trio of suspects arrested in connection to two armed robberies

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on September 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.