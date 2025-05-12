‘Tomorrow’s game is massive’: With focus turned to Game 4, Winnipeg Jets look to put road loss behind them

Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen (96), Mikael Granlund (64) and Roope Hintz, rear, celebrate Rantanen's goal as Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) and Kyle Connor (81) look on in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)