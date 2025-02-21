ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Third suspect arrested in December 2023 homicide: Winnipeg Police

By Kayla Rosen

Published

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigate in the 200 block of Flora Avenue on Dec. 30, 2023. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.