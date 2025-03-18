ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

'These guys fit our group': Schenn, Tanev forging roles with Winnipeg Jets

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) chats with newly acquired teammates Brandon Tanev (73) and Luke Schenn (5) during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday March 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.