‘The day we’ve been waiting for’: Mixed emotions from Harris, Myran families after potential discovery of human remains

Elle Harris, daughter of Morgan Harris, left to right, Melissa Robinson, cousin of Morgan Harris, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson and elder Geraldine Shingoose look on as Jorden Myran, centre, sister of Marcedes Myran, speaks during a press conference at the Association of Manitoba Chiefs in Winnipeg, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brittany Hobson

(Brittany Hobson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)