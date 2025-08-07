Winnipeg

Special court hearing in Winnipeg set for family of serial killer victim

By The Canadian Press

Published

Manitoba's Court of King Bench says the court has agreed to hold a hearing to receive victim and community impact statements from the family of Ashlee Shingoose. Winnipeg police confirmed the identity of the fourth victim of a convicted serial killer as Shingoose, 30, from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation, in Winnipeg on March 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















