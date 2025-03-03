ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Sources: Team Einarson lead Briane Harris files complaint against CCES with WADA

By The Canadian Press

Published

Curler Briane Harris, recently reinstated after sitting out nearly a year due to a provisional suspension, has filed a complaint against the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport with the World Anti-Doping Agency, two sources with knowledge of the situation said. Team Canada lead Harris, left, and third Val Sweeting sweep while playing Prince Edward Island at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, February 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















