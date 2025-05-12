ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Road Woes: Jets still winless on road in playoffs after 5-2 loss to Stars in Game 3

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck lays by the net as Dallas Stars' Sam Steel (18) and the rest of the line celebrate a goal scored by Alexander Petrovic in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.