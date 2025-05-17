ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Rain provides respite in Manitoba wildfire fight, but evacuation order still in place

By The Canadian Press

Published

Members of the Manitoba Wildfire Program survey the land as fire crews continue to fight wildfires around Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.