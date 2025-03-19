ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘Quite a problem for us’: How China’s retaliatory tariffs could impact local farmers

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Warren Ellis with the Manitoba Canola Growers Association discusses how Chinese tariffs could impact Manitoba farmers.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.