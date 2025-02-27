ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Price tag for Chief Peguis Trail extension skyrockets to $900M

By Jeff Keele

Published

Getting Chief Peguis Trail extended could cost nearly double the cost from six years ago. CTV’s Jeff Keele reports.


















