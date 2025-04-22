ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Politicians spar in Manitoba legislature over government therapy contract

By The Canadian Press

Published

Heated moments unfolded at the Manitoba legislature between the NDP and Conservatives during Tuesday’s question period.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.