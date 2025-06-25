ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Oliveira to miss second straight game when Blue Bombers host Elks

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brady Oliveira (20) runs for the first down during first half CFL action against the BC Lions in Winnipeg, Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.