Norwegian hiker whose body was found in northern Manitoba drowned, says family

By The Canadian Press

Published

Steffen Skjottelvik is seen in an undated handout photo published to social media Dec. 19, 2024. The 29-year-old had set out on foot with his two dogs last month with plans to arrive in York Factory on Friday, but he never made it. Royal Canadian Mounted Police believe Skjottelvik tried to cross a fast-moving river and was swept away in the process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Facebook, @steffen.lauritzen.1 (Mandatory Credit)


















