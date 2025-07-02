ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Nikolaj Ehlers remains unsigned going into Day 2 of NHL free agency

By The Associated Press

Published

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers plays during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.