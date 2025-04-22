ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Miscommunication blamed for some Manitoba inmates being unable to vote: report

By The Canadian Press

Published

An election sign is seen outside a polling station in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. A report from Manitoba's elections commissioner says roughly half of the inmates at a jail west of Winnipeg did not get the chance to vote in the last provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.