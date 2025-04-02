ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba woman sentenced to 10 years for fatally stabbing community role model

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Manitoba Law Courts building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A judge has sentenced a Manitoba woman to 10 years in prison in the stabbing death of her ex-partner, whose killing has left a "significant" impact on family, friends and the small First Nation they lived on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.