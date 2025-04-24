ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba regulator approves natural gas rate hike, cites market conditions

By The Canadian Press

Published

The flag of Manitoba flies on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Ottawa. Manitoba's energy regulator has approved higher natural gas prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.