ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba premier cites need for affordable electricity rates as rate hike floated

By The Canadian Press

Published

Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg on May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.