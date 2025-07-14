ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba minister to take part in deaf culture training following hot mic comments

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine is apologizing after being caught on a hot mic complaining about an ASL interpreter at an event.


















