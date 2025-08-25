ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba man convicted in mail bombing that injured lawyer denied parole

By The Canadian Press

Published

Guido Amsel, a Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison after a judge convicted him of sending letter bombs to his ex-wife and two lawyers in 2015, has been denied full parole. Amsel is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Winnipeg Police Service (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.