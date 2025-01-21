ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3D guns; FBI involved in investigation

By Devon McKendrick

Published

3-D printed guns seized by Brandon police on March 8, 2022. The seizure comes after a man was arrested in connection with cyber-attacks that the FBI was investigating. (Source: Brandon police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.