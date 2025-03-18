ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba Bisons star Jackson Tachinski to pull double duty at CFL's national combine

By The Canadian Press

Published

University of Manitoba quarterback Jackson Tachinski runs the ball against away from University of Saskatchewan defensive linebacker Jonathan Leggett during the first quarter of the Canada West Hardy Cup in Saskatoon, Sask., on November 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.