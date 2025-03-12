ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba bill takes aim at deepfakes, election disinformation, voter misdirection

By The Canadian Press

Published

People head to the polls on election day in Winnipeg, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.