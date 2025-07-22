ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba and Saskatchewan sign agreement to boost trade corridor through the arctic

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Port of Churchill is shown from The Flats area of Churchill, Man., on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.