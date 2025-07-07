ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Lynn Lake mayor calling for resources as wildfire threatens community

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Lynn Lake Mayor Brandon Dulewich shares how the latest wildfire evacuation unfolded and the toll on residents.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.