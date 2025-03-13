ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

LRSD budget includes water safety program, 6.4% tax increase

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A school trustee with the LRSD is proposing the addition of swimming lessons as part of the curriculum.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.