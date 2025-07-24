ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Low water level creating concern for Whiteshell lake

By Daniel Halmarson

Published

Cottagers at Betula Lake are worried about the lower water levels in the area. CTV’s Daniel Halmarson reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.