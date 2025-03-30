ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Kyle Connor leads Jets past Canucks 3-1; Winnipeg stays ahead of Dallas in standings

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods (JOHN WOODS/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















