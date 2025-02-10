ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Jones to coach Homan's team at Canadian women's curling championship

Published

Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan shares a laugh with Team Wild Card skip Jennifer Jones during semifinal action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Sunday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.