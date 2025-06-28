ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Jets take Swedish defenceman Boumedienne with 28th pick at NHL draft

Published

Sascha Boumedienne, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)


















