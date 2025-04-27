ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Jets remain confident in Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck despite NHL playoff struggles

By The Associated Press

Published

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a St. Louis Blues shot during third period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg, Monday April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade (FRED GREENSLADE/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.