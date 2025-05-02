ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Jets’ Arniel, Canadiens’ St. Louis and Capitals’ Carbery named Jack Adams finalists

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Hundreds of Winnipeg Jets fans filled Canada Life Centre for the Game 4 Whiteout watch party on Sunday.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.