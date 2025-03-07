ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Jets acquire defenceman Luke Schenn, reportedly add forward Brandon Tanev at deadline

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nashville Predators defenceman Luke Schenn plays against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.