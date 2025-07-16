ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Hundreds of trees to be planted in Assiniboine Park with new funding

By Kayla Rosen

Published

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is getting a boost from the federal government to plant more trees in the park.


















