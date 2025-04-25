ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Hudson’s Bay artifacts should be given to the public: Wab Kinew

By The Canadian Press

Published

Daniel Halmarson reports on concerns artifacts of public importance being auctioned off by Hudson's Bay Company could fall into the wrong hands.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.