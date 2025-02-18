ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Homan, Einarson rising to the top early in Scotties Tournament of Hearts

By The Canadian Press

Published

Team Canada skip Rachel Homan delivers a rock during Scotties Tournament of Hearts action against Alberta's Kayla Skrlik in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.