ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Gas prices to fall on April 1, but it could be short lived

By Daniel Halmarson

Published

Daniel Halmarson reports on why falling gas prices from the newly axed carbon tax aren’t expected to stick around.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.