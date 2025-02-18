ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Galusha upsets Einarson 9-6 in extra ends at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

By The Canadian Press

Published

Northwest Territories Kerry Galusha calls a shot in Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling action against Manitoba's Kate Cameron in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.