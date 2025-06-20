ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Fire causing Friday morning road closures in Winnipeg’s North End

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Firefighters working to extinguish the fire at a home on Euclid Avenue in Winnipeg on June 20, 2025. (Owen Swinn/CTV News)


















