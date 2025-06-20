ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Evacuation orders lifting in Lynn Lake, Flin Flon

By Kayla Rosen

Published

CTV’s Joseph Bernacki was in Lac du Bonnet to see firsthand the cleanup underway on Wendigo Road following the wildfire.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.