ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Evacuation begins at Whiteshell Provincial Park amid fire danger

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Whiteshell Cottagers Association President Ken Pickering says cottagers near Whiteshell Provincial Park are on high alert due to wildfire conditions.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.