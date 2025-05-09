ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Environment Canada warning of poor air quality across Manitoba

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A map showing the areas in Manitoba under an air quality statement on May 9, 2025. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.