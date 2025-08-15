ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Court to hear from family, community of victim of Winnipeg serial killer

By The Canadian Press

Published

A portrait of Ashlee Christine Shingoose sits on display at a ceremony and press conference in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Officials confirmed the identity of Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, also known as Buffalo Woman, as Shingoose, 30, from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.