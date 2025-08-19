ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Costs of Manitoba’s extreme wildfire season start to take shape, evacuations ongoing

By The Canadian Press

Published

The northern Manitoba town of Snow Lake has been given the go-ahead to return home later this week after being displaced due to wildfires. Trees burned by wildfires in northern Manitoba are shown during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man. on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool