ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Change to address Manitoba nursing shortage linked to rise in complaints, injuries: regulatory body

By Jeff Keele

Published

The group regulating nurses in Manitoba say a recent change to address the nursing shortage in the province is putting patients at risk. Jeff Keele reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.