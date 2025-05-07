ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

CFL suspends veteran quarterback Collaros for failing to respond to off-season test

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros attempts a pass over Toronto Argonauts' Isaac Darkangelo during first half CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.