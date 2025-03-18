ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Carney hopes recovering remains from Winnipeg landfill bring families closure

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement at a Canadian Armed Forces forward-operating location in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Carney says he hopes recovering the remains of two Indigenous women from a Manitoba landfill brings closure to their families. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.