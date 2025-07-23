ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘Can be absolutely door-closing’: Manitoba restaurants facing crime challenges

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Shaun Jeffrey from the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association weighs in on the rise in suspicious fires and what’s behind the troubling trend.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.