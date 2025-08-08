ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Bombers head to Calgary looking to avenge early losses to Stampeders

By The Canadian Press

Published

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, July 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.